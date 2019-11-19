Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Nov 19, 2019, 08:30 ET
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Aurora (NYSE: ACB) resulting from inaccurate statements Aurora made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.
Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/aurora-cannabis-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation focuses on whether Aurora issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Aurora's was experiencing greater losses and lower revenues than projected requiring it to halt construction immediately at its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities.
If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Aurora, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/aurora-cannabis-inc.
We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com
SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Share this article