Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Baxter International Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Baxter (NYSE: BAX) resulting from inaccurate statements Baxter made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Baxter issued false and misleading statements regarding its internal controls, business practices and prospects. Specifically, Baxter's intra-company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating forex gains and losses, that used a forex rate convention did not comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The result was certain misstatements in numbers reported in the period stretching from 2014 through the first half of 2019. Baxter's audit committee is overseeing the probe with the help of independent external advisers and has voluntarily disclosed the probe to the SEC.

