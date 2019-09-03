Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Farfetch Limited
Sep 03, 2019, 16:33 ET
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) resulting from inaccurate statements Farfetch made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.
Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/farfetch-limited or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation focuses on whether Farfetch issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, on May 16, 2019, Farfetch reassured investors of excellent growth prospects. However, a little less than three months later, on August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported wider-than-expected losses, including from Farfetch's recent acquisition of New Guards Group. Farfetch also announced that its Chief Operating Officer was leaving.
If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about Farfetch, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/farfetch-limited.
