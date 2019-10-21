Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Infosys Limited

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Infosys (NYSE: INFY) resulting from inaccurate statements Infosys made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/infosys-limited or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Infosys issued false and misleading statements regarding its internal controls, business practices and prospects. Specifically, whistleblower complaints have been sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that Infosys' financial statements were being manipulated as Infosys did recognize certain costs, and suffered from revenue recognition irregularities in large deal contracts and large deal approval irregularities, among others accusations.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Infosys, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/infosys-limited.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

