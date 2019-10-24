Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Nokia Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Nokia (NYSE: NOK) resulting from inaccurate statements Nokia made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/nokia-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Nokia issued false and misleading statements regarding its internal controls, business practices and prospects. Specifically, Nokia's cost for new equipment for 5G installations was greater than reported, Nokia was having difficulty with its pricing strategy in China, and Nokia's integration and costs with respect to its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent were much more complicated and more expensive than reported.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Nokia, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/nokia-corporation.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

