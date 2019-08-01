Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Pluralsight, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug, 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) resulting from inaccurate statements Pluralsight made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/pluralsight or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Pluralsight issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Pluralsight failed to disclose that (i) it did not have sufficient sales representatives and sales support staff to sustain and meet its projected revenue targets and growth, and (ii) its sales leadership, including its Chief Revenue Officer, were inadequate to their responsibilities of hiring and training sufficient sales representatives and sales support staff. Senior executives, including Pluralsight CEO Aaron Skonnard, took advantage of Pluralsight's inflated stock price and sold hundreds of thousands of shares throughout 2019.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about Pluralsight, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/pluralsight.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

