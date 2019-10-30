Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Quad/Graphics, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Quad (NYSE: QUAD) resulting from inaccurate statements Quad made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/quadgraphics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Quad issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Quad was experiencing dramatically lowered sales than projected due to ongoing print industry volume and pricing pressures. As a result, Quad would be required to reduce its quarterly dividend by 50% to $0.15-per-share and would expand its cost-reduction program to target $50 million in annual savings, and sell its book business.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Quad, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/quadgraphics-inc.

