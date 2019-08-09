Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of QuinStreet, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against QuinStreet (Nasdaq: QNST) resulting from inaccurate statements QuinStreet made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/quinstreet-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether QuinStreet issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, QuinStreet could not achieve its financial guidance and projections because the company (i) needed to reorganize its organizational structure to eliminate "silos and consolidate functional management"; (ii) lacked an experienced operating executive to oversee its media operations, the most complex and operationally intensive area of its organization; (iii) needed to add new executives and realign assignments "across the organization to install more experience and better oversight and accountability for key initiatives"; and (iv) needed to implement improved management reporting "whereby key initiatives, old and new, in the media and client groups could be tracked centrally, more frequently, and more formally."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about QuinStreet, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995

