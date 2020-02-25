Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Tupperware Brands Corporation
Feb 25, 2020, 16:19 ET
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) resulting from inaccurate statements Tupperware made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.
Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/tupperware-brands-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation focuses on whether Tupperware issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Tupperware's lack of internal controls were resulting in accounting irregularities at Tupperware's Mexican operations with a pre-tax impact for 2019 of between $50 million to $52 million. Additionally, Tupperware was misrepresenting its financial stability and would need relief from covenants in its $650 million credit agreement, to avoid potential acceleration of the debt, which would have "a material adverse impact on the company."
If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Tupperware, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/tupperware-brands-corporation.
