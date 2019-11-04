Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Under Armour Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) resulting from inaccurate statements Under Armour made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Under Armour issued false and misleading financial statements. Specifically, Under Armour was shifting and manipulating revenues from quarter to quarter contrary to GAAP in order to artificially inflate Under Armour's financial statements. As a result, Under Armour is facing a criminal inquiry from the Department of Justice and a civil investigation by the SEC.

