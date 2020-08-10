Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Vaxart, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) resulting from inaccurate statements Vaxart made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Vaxart issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Vaxart announced that it had been selected for the federal program Operation Warp Speed to develop drugs for coronavirus. It has since been revealed that Vaxart, in fact, was not selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

