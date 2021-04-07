INVESTOR ALERT: AFN Law PLLC Is Investigating Securities Law Claims Against the Organizers of the FEI-TRIBE Initial DEX Offering ("IDO")
Apr 07, 2021, 15:15 ET
NEW YORK and SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent FEI-TRIBE initial DEX offering, the FEI token has failed to maintain its $1 peg, and its governance token TRIBE has dropped by approximately 40% since launch.
If you invested in the Fei-Tribe IDO or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Angus F. Ni of AFN Law PLLC at (646) 453-7294 or by e-mail at [email protected]
ABOUT AFN Law PLLC
AFN Law PLLC is one of the few firms in the country with cryptocurrency class action experience, having participated in the successful prosecution of the securities class action against the organizers of the Tezos ICO. AFN is also currently prosecuting a class action arising out of the Atonomi ICO.
SOURCE AFN Law PLLC
Share this article