INVESTOR ALERT: AFN Law PLLC Is Investigating Securities Law Claims Against the Organizers of the FEI-TRIBE Initial DEX Offering ("IDO")

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent FEI-TRIBE initial DEX offering, the FEI token has failed to maintain its $1 peg, and its governance token TRIBE has dropped by approximately 40% since launch.

If you invested in the Fei-Tribe IDO or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Angus F. Ni of AFN Law PLLC at (646) 453-7294 or by e-mail at [email protected]