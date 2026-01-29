INVESTOR ALERT: BellRing Brands (BRBR) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead BellRing Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) and certain of its executives. The lawsuit follows BellRing's disastrous May 6, 2025, Q2 2025 and August 4, 2025, Q3 2025 earnings reports, each of which drove the price of BellRing shares sharply lower.

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025.

The recently filed lawsuit and severe market reactions during the Class Period have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to continue its investigation into claims that the Company violated the federal securities laws.

View our latest video summary of the allegations: youtube.com/watch?v=cpeJXulYHJc

Class Period: Nov. 19, 2024 – Aug. 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 23, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/brbr

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit arises from BellRing's alleged misrepresentations regarding the strength, sustainability, and drivers of its sales growth, as well as the impact of competition on demand for its products.

The complaint alleges that BellRing's statements were materially false and misleading because the Company's reported sales during the Class Period were mostly attributable to temporary inventory stockpiling by several key customers, concealing erosion of its market share amid intensifying competition.

The complaint further alleges that, contrary to BellRing's statements, reported strong sales results and increased end-consumer demand but, rather, represented customers' excess inventory accumulation to guard against product shortages. The lawsuit claims that once BellRing's customers gained confidence that product shortages were over, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through their overstocked inventory and reduced new orders.

Investors began to learn the truth beginning on May 5 and May 6, 2025 after BellRing reported disappointing Q2 2025 financial results and held its earnings call. Among other things, during the earnings call, the Company's CFO revealed that during the quarter "several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand[,]"a couple of retailers "were a little bit hoarding inventory to make sure they didn't run out of stock on the shelf[,]" and "[w]e thought this could happen." The CFO assured investors that "absolutely, no softness, no concern around consumption."

This news sent the price of BellRing shares down $14.88 (-19%).

Then, after the market closed on August 4, 2025, BellRing reported Q3 2025 financial results revealing a disappointing narrowed sales outlook range rather than adjusting toward the high end. During the earnings call the following morning, the CFO blamed increasing competition and "consumption" had not outpaced "shipments." But, one analyst expressed skepticism, pointing out "I might have expected consumption to be much higher given there was some destock in the third quarter."

This news sent the price of BellRing shares down $17.46 (-33%).

"We're investigating whether BellRing may have misled investors about the strength in consumer demand for RTDs and retail inventory levels," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in BellRing and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the BellRing case and our investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BellRing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

