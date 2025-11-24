INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by December 15, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) ("MoonLake" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased MoonLake shares during the period of March 10, 2024 through September 29, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased MoonLake securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 15, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

MoonLake, based in Zug, Switzerland, is a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on advancing next-generation immunotherapies.

According to the complaint, the Company repeatedly promoted its only drug candidate, sonelokimab (SLK), as a breakthrough treatment due to its Nanobody structure. The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that SLK targets the same molecules as BIMZELX, an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody, and thus was not clinically superior to BIMZELX.

According to the suit, on September 28, 2025, the Company disclosed Phase 3 trial results for SLK revealing that the drug failed to meet efficacy benchmarks. Analysts reportedly described the outcome as "disastrous," and MoonLake's stock price declined by $55.75 per share – nearly 90% – in a single trading session.

If you are a MoonLake investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

