Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTRS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Viatris securities between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that Viatris made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (2) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (3) despite being on the Company's only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (4) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (5) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Viatris, you have until July 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

