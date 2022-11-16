INVESTOR ALERT: Core Scientific Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - CORZ; CORZW

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ; CORZW) securities between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 13, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Core Scientific class action lawsuit. Captioned Pang v. Core Scientific Inc., No. 22-cv-01191 (W.D. Tex.), the Core Scientific class action lawsuit charges Core Scientific and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Core Scientific mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting services for other large-scale miners. Core Scientific became a public company via a January 19, 2022 business combination with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), also called a blank-check company.

The Core Scientific class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, Core Scientific was experiencing increasing power costs; (ii) Core Scientific's largest customer, Gryphon Digital Mining, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (iii) Core Scientific was not providing hosting services to Celsius Network LLC ("Celsius") as required by their contract; (iv) Core Scientific had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (v) as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, Core Scientific was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (vi) as such, Core Scientific's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (vii) consequently, there was likely substantial doubt as to Core Scientific's ability to continue as a going concern.

On March 3, 2022, Culper Research published a report about Core Scientific alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific had overstated its profitability and that Core Scientific's largest customer lacked the financial resources to deliver the rigs pursuant to its contract. On this news, Core Scientific's stock price fell by more than 9%.

Then, on September 28, 2022, Celsius and related entities filed a motion to enforce the automatic stay and for civil contempt in bankruptcy proceedings alleging that Core Scientific "has knowingly and repeatedly violated the automatic stay provisions" by refusing to perform its contractual obligations, threatening to terminate the companies' agreement, and adding improper surcharges. On this news, Core Scientific's stock price fell by more than 10%.

Finally, on October 27, 2022, Core Scientific disclosed that "[g]iven the uncertainty regarding [Core Scientific]'s financial condition, substantial doubt exists about [Core Scientific]'s ability to continue as a going concern," and that it is exploring alternatives to its capital structure. Moreover, Core Scientific held 24 bitcoin, compared to 1,051 bitcoin as of September 30, 2022. On this news, Core Scientific's stock price fell an additional 78.1%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Core Scientific securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Core Scientific class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Core Scientific class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Core Scientific class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Core Scientific class action lawsuit.

