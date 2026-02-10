INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Launched into Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD).

If you have information that could assist in the Kyndryl investigation or if you are a Kyndryl investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-kyndryl-holdings-inc-investigation-kd.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Kyndryl is a provider of information technology infrastructure services.

THE REVELATION: On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl revealed that Kyndryl, "through the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors, is reviewing its cash management practices, related disclosures (including regarding the drivers of the Company's adjusted free cash flow metric), the efficacy of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and certain other matters following the Company's receipt of voluntary document requests from the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to such matters. Due to this review, the finalization of the Quarterly Report, including the Company's assessment of internal control over financial reporting, requires additional time to complete." Kyndryl further revealed that "David Wyshner departed from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Edward Sebold departed from his position as General Counsel of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, on the same date, Vineet Khurana stepped down from his position as Senior Vice President and Global Controller of the Company and assumed a different role at the Company." On this news, the price of Kyndryl stock fell nearly 55%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

