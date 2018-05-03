Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Aceto Corporation

According to the complaint, Aceto is an international company engaged in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products.

On April 18, 2018, after the market closed, Aceto issued a press release announcing that "the financial guidance issued on February 1, 2018, should no longer be relied upon." The Company also announced that it anticipated recording "non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230 million to $260 million on certain currently marketed and pipeline generic products as a result of continued intense competitive and pricing pressures."

Following this news, shares of Aceto fell $4.74 per share, or about 64%, from a close of $7.40 per share on April 18, 2018, to a close of $2.66 per share on April 19, 2018.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; (ii) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (iii) the Company's fiscal 2018 guidance was overstated; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

