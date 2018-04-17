On Friday, April 13, 2018, multiple news sources reported that Allegiant Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant, was going to be the subject of a "60 Minutes" segment on Sunday's show pertaining to the Company's "in-flight breakdowns." Following this news, Allegiant's shares declined by $14.20 per share, or about 8.6%, to close at $151.05 per share on April 13, 2018.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, CBS's "60 Minutes" aired the segment about Allegiant Air, which reportedly described multiple safety incidents involving the Company's aircraft. On the first trading day following this news, Allegiant's shares fell $4.65 per share, or about 3.1%, to close at $146.40 per share on April 16, 2018.

If you are an investor in Allegiant and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-announces-investigation-of-allegiant-travel-company-300631795.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

