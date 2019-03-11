Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of American Renal Associates Holdings
Mar 11, 2019, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. ("American Renal" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARA), a company that through its subsidiaries owns and operates kidney dialysis centers. Investors that purchased American Renal securities may be affected.
On March 8, 2019, American Renal announced that it was delaying the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the issuance of its earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.
American Renal also reported that its Audit Committee review is continuing and, with the assistance of its advisors, that its Audit Committee is examining reserve computations and other accounting practices that could have an impact on accounts receivable and revenue for fiscal year 2018, as well as previously reported fiscal years from 2014 through 2017.
Following this news, American Renal's shares fell $2.05 per share, about 16.4%, to close at $10.46 per share on March 8, 2019.
If you are an investor and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this your rights, or your interests, please contact:
Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com
Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California 94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com
SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP
