Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of American Renal Associates Holdings

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. ("American Renal" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARA), a company that through its subsidiaries owns and operates kidney dialysis centers. Investors that purchased American Renal securities may be affected.

On March 8, 2019, American Renal announced that it was delaying the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the issuance of its earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

American Renal also reported that its Audit Committee review is continuing and, with the assistance of its advisors, that its Audit Committee is examining reserve computations and other accounting practices that could have an impact on accounts receivable and revenue for fiscal year 2018, as well as previously reported fiscal years from 2014 through 2017.

Following this news, American Renal's shares fell $2.05 per share, about 16.4%, to close at $10.46 per share on March 8, 2019.

