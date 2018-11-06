Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Bank OZK

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bank OZK ("Bank OZK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OZK). Investors who purchased Bank OZK securities between February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018 (the "Class Period") may be affected. A complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas against Bank OZK and certain former or current executives on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Bank OZK securities during the Class Period.

On October 18, 2018, after the market closed, Bank OZK issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018, including that during the third quarter the Company incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two unrelated projects in North Carolina and South Carolina. As a result of the $45.5 million of charge-offs, Bank OZK's provision for loan losses totaled $41.9 million in the third quarter compared to $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2017. Additionally, net income for the third quarter was $74.2 million, a 22.7% decrease from the third quarter of 2017.

Following this news, Bank OZK's shares fell $9.33 per share, more than 26%, to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than December 26, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

