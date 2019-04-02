Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Care.com

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Care.com, Inc. ("Care.com" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRCM), a company that operates an online service for babysitters and other caregivers.

On March 8, 2019, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Care.com Puts Onus on Families to Check Caregivers' Backgrounds – With Sometimes Tragic Outcomes." The article reported that "[i]n about 9 instances over the past six years, caregivers in the U.S. who had police records were listed on Care.com and later were accused of committing crimes while caring for customers' children or elderly relatives." The alleged crimes included theft, child abuse, sexual assault and murder. The article also reported that "[t]he Journal found hundreds of instances in which day-care centers appeared to be falsely listed on Care.com as being licensed."

On March 8, 2019, Care.com's shares fell $2.93 per share, about 12.5%, to close at $20.48 per share.

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that "Care.com scrubbed its site of tens of thousands of unverified day-care center listings just before a Wall Street Journal investigation published March 8, an analysis shows."

On April 1, 2019, Care.com's shares fell $1.31 per share, about 6.6%, to close at $18.45 per share.

