Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Edge Therapeutics, Inc.

On December 29, 2017 after the market closed, Edge Therapeutics issued a press release announcing that a Data Monitoring Committee ("DMC") had evaluated data from the Day 90 follow-up visit of the first 150 patients randomized and treated, and recommended that the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 Study of EG-1962 continue as planned based on the completion of a pre-planned futility analysis.

On January 2, 2018, the first trading day following the issuance of the December 29, 2017 press release, the price of Edge Therapeutics' shares increased by $0.73 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $10.10 per share.

On March 28, 2018, Edge Therapeutics announced that a pre-specified interim analysis on data from the Day 90 visit of the first 210 subjects randomized and treated in the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study of EG-1962 demonstrated a low probability of achieving a statistically-significant difference compared to the standard of care in the study's primary endpoint, if the study is fully enrolled. As a result, the DMC "recommended that the study be stopped based on its conclusion that the study has a low probability of meeting its primary endpoint." Based on the DMC recommendation, Edge Therapeutics stated that it has decided to discontinue the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study.

Following the March 28, 2018 news, Edge Therapeutics' shares plummeted by $14.28 per share, or 91.6%, to close at $1.31 per share on heavy trading volume on March 28.

