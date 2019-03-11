Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Eventbrite

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eventbrite, Inc. ("Eventbrite" or the "Company") (NYSE: EB). Investors who purchased Eventbrite securities may be affected.

On or about September 19, 2018, Eventbrite completed its IPO by selling 10 million shares of common stock at $23 per share, not including the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

On March 7, 2019 after the market closed, Eventbrite announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results. During the conference call to discuss its financial results, Eventbrite acknowledged that the integration of Ticketfly, acquired in 2017, onto the Eventbrite platform was taking longer than planned and "will impact revenues in the short-term."

Following this news. Eventbrite's shares declined $7.96 per share, about 24.5%, to close at $24.46 per share on March 8, 2019. Shares continued to decline the next trading day to close at $22.89 per share on March 11, 2019.

