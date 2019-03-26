Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of EverQuote, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EVER), an online lead generation company, specializing primarily in leads for auto insurance.

Investors who purchased EverQuote common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company's June 2018 Initial Public Offering (the "IPO") may be affected. A complaint has been filed against EverQuote, certain executives and/or directors, and the underwriters of the IPO.

On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote sold approximately 4.7 million shares of EverQuote common stock in the IPO at $18 per share pursuant to a registration and prospectus for the IPO (the "Registration Statement").

According to the complaint, in August 2018 in connection with the Company's first public earnings report, EverQuote revealed that second quarter 2018 quote request volume had worsened to year-over-year growth of only 2.3% (down from the 14.3% first quarter 2018 growth rate touted in the Registration Statement), and a quarterly decline of 12%. During the conference call to discuss the results, defendants said they had taken steps in the second quarter of 2018 to moderate quote request volume.

Then, on November 12, 2018 after the market closed, EverQuote reported its third quarter 2018 financial results and revealed that quote request volume had declined 6% compared to the prior year. Following this news, EverQuote's stock price fell 43.5%, $5.18 per share, to close at $6.73 per share, well below the $18 per share IPO price.

If you are an investor of EverQuote and would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

