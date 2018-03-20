Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Foot Locker, Inc.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Foot Locker's vendors were transitioning to selling through various online retailers, diminishing the utility of Foot Locker's large number of brick and mortar stores and the once-high value of its exclusivity relationships with those vendors; (2) competition with online retailers had increased the pricing competition Foot Locker faced while concomitantly lowering demand at its stores; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Foot Locker's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

According to the complaint, the truth about these matters was revealed in disclosures on May 19, 2017 and August 18, 2017, when Foot Locker released disappointing results and admitted to being significantly impacted by a trend toward online retailers. Foot Locker's May 19, 2017 financial release disclosed EPS at the bottom of the Company's recently-reduced guidance, and that weakness was expected to continue into the second half of the year. Foot Locker's August 18, 2017 release announced a revenue decline of 4.4% year-over-year, and that its profits fell to just $51 million, or $0.39 per share, "drastically below the $0.90 per share the company had led investors to expect, and well below the $127 million, or $0.94 per share, the Company had reported in 2Q16" according to the complaint. Additionally, Foot Locker stated that it would close approximately 130 stores, more than the 100 stores it had previously announced it would close.

Following these disclosures, Foot Locker's common stock declined by $11.73 per share or almost 17% on May 19, 2017, and by $13.32 per share, nearly 28%, on August 18, 2017.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 8, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

