INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation of Kulicke and Soffa

A class action complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Kulicke and Soffa and certain executive officers of the Company on behalf of investors that acquired Kulicke and Soffa securities between November 16, 2017 and May 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class") alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 10, 2018, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it had "learned of certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee of the Company" and would not file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a timely manner. Further, the Company stated that it had undertaken an investigation of these transactions with the assistance of outside advisors and "discovered that certain warranty accruals in prior periods had been accounted for incorrectly and therefore misstated."

Following this news, the Company's shares fell $1.80 per share, about 7.5%, to close at $21.99 per share.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Company and other defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Kulicke and Soffa's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals, and (2) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than July 10, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.

