Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Micro Focus International

NEW YORK, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Micro focus International plc ("Micro Focus" or the "Company") (NYSE: MFGP), including purchasers of Micro Focus American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs").
On March 19, 2018, Micro Focus announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and advised investors that the Company is "issuing revised constant currency revenue guidance for the twelve months ending 31 October 2018 of minus 6% to minus 8% compared to the pro forma 12 months ending 31 October 2017." The Company further stated that "[t]his updates revenue guidance of minus 2% to minus 4% provided at the interim results on 8 January 2018."
Following these disclosures, the Micro Focus ADRs plummeted by $12.20 per ADR, or 46.55%, to close at $14.01 per ADR.
If you are an investor in Micro Focus and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
