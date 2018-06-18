INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of SITO Mobile Ltd.

On April 2, 2018, after the market closed, SITO Mobile filed its Form 10-K for fiscal 2017 and a Form 8-K disclosing multiple accounting errors in its previously issued second and third quarter 2017 financial results for the periods ending June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017. Reportedly, on March 31, 2018, after consulting with its independent accounting firm BDO USA, LLP, the Audit Committee of the Board concluded that those quarterly reports should not be relied upon and would need to be corrected due to improper accounting. The errors relate to professional fees for a July 2017 offering of common stock, the classification of certain warrants, and revenue derived from a joint venture. The Company also disclosed that it had "material weaknesses in [its] internal controls over financial reporting caused by an insufficient complement of finance and accounting resources within the organization to ensure the proper application of U.S. GAAP relating to the Company's complex non-routine transactions."

On April 3, 2018, the Company issued a press release that summarized the "Net Impact of Accounting Adjustments." Further, the Company stated that "[t]hese accounting adjustments . . . reflect management's dedication to improving the accounting and disclosure regime of the Company and result in part from management's engagement in February of this year of BDO USA, LLP, an internationally-recognized accounting firm, as the Company's independent outside auditor."

Following the April 2-3, 2018 disclosures, SITO Mobile's shares fell $0.44 per share, or 11.6%, to close at $3.36 per share.

If you are an investor in SITO Mobile and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-announces-investigation-of-sito-mobile-ltd-300667745.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

