Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Switch, Inc.

On April 2, 2018 after the market closed, Switch reported its fourth quarter and 2017 financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported total revenue of $378.3 million, compared to $318.4 million in 2016, an increase of 19%. However, the Company's fiscal 2018 revenue guidance of $423-$440 million suggested year over year growth of only 12-16% compared to the 19% growth in 2017.

On April 3, 2018, shares of Switch's common stock fell by $2.48 per share, or 15.65%, to close at $13.37 per share.

Then, on May 14, 2018, after the market closed, Switch reported its first quarter financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Among other things, Switch reported first quarter revenue of $97.7 million, less than the $99.3 million of revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017. During the conference call to discuss the first quarter results, Thomas Morton, Switch's President and General Counsel, disclosed that "[o]ur first quarter results were somewhat impacted by several clients taking additional time to close while they considered their long-term deployments of newly engineered designs."

On May 15, 2018, shares of Switch's common stock fell by $2.31 per share, nearly 15%, to close at $13.16 per share.

