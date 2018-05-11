Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Symantec Corp.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Symantec Corp. ("Symantec or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYMC). Investors who purchased Symantec securities may be affected.
On May 10, 2018 after the market closed, Symantec issued a press release reporting results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2018 ended March 30, 2018. The May 10 press release announced that "[t]he Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation in connection with concerns raised by a former employee" and that "[t]he Audit Committee has retained independent counsel and other advisors to assist it in its investigation." The Company also contacted the SEC to voluntarily advise that the internal investigation is underway. Further, Symantec said that its "financial results and guidance may be subject to change based on the outcome of the Audit Committee investigation" and that its annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2018 is likely to be delayed.
On May 11, 2018, the first trading day following the news, shares of Symantec fell significantly in midday trading.
