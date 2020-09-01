INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Airbus SE For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Airbus SE ("Airbus" or the "Company") (OTC: EADSY). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Airbus securities between February 24, 2016 and July 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that on March 15, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Airbus executives had previously raised red flags about fees paid to a number of middlemen working with its helicopter division, led at the time by the Company's current Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Guillaume M.J.D. Faury, that may have violated global bribery and corruption rules.

Following this news, Airbus's American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") fell $3.44 per share, or 15.71%, to close at $18.46 per share on March 16, 2020.

Then, on July 30, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office had charged one of Airbus's subsidiaries and three individuals with corruption in connection with a defense contract the U.K. had arranged with Saudi Arabia.

Following this news, Airbus ADRs fell $0.67 per share, or 3.56%, to close at $18.13 per share on July 31, 2020.

