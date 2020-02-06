INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Becton, Dickinson And Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Becton, Dickinson and Company ("Becton Dickinson" or the "Company") (NYSE: BDX). Investors who purchased Becton Dickinson securities may be affected.

On February 6, 2020, Becton Dickinson issued a press release reporting its first fiscal quarter 2020 results for the period ending December 31, 2019. The press release announced that the Company was lowering its fiscal 2020 revenue and earnings guidance as a result of continuing to work with the FDA on a software remediation plan for its Alaris System, a medical infusion system. According to the Company, software remediation of the Alaris System "will require additional regulatory filings beyond what the company previously anticipated" and the Company "expects to submit its comprehensive regulatory filing in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020." In the interim, the Company says it will "partner with the FDA and existing customers to ensure continued access to the Alaris System under medical necessity."

Following this news, Becton Dickinson's shares fell over $30 per share, more than 10%, in midday trading on February 6, 2020.

If you purchased Becton Dickinson shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

