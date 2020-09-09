Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Blink Charging For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blink Charging Company ("Blink" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLNK). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Blink common stock between March 6, 2020 and August 19, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint, on August 19, 2020, analyst Culper Research published a report entitled: "Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): You Won't Miss It." Culper wrote: "we believe that [Blink] has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV charging network in order to siphon money from the pockets of investors to insiders. Blink claims that 'EV drivers can easily charge at any of its 15,000 charging stations,' but we estimate that the Company's functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15% of this claim."

Following this news, the Company's stock price fell, over two trading days, from a closing price of $10.23 per share on August 18, 2020 to close at $7.94 per share on August 20, 2020, a decline of $2.39 per share, or more than 22%.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 23, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

