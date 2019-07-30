Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Capital One Financial Corp.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One" or the "Company") (NYSE: COF).

On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, Capital One disclosed that it had suffered a massive data breach, reporting that an outside hacker had obtained personal data of about 100 million customers in the United States and 6 million customers in Canada. According to an article published by Bloomberg, the hacker was "able to steal vast buckets of personal data because of an improperly configured firewall – among the most basic digital security tools."

Following this news, Capital One's shares fell by more than 7% in midday trading.

If you purchased Capital One shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

