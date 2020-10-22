Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Eli Lilly For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Eli Lilly and Company ("Eli Lilly" or the "Company") (NYSE: LLY).

On October 13, 2020, the Company announced that it was pausing enrollment of its antibody-based drug trial for the treatment of COVID-19 over safety concerns. The study is testing whether adding Lilly's antibody-based drug, LY-CoV555, to Gilead Science Inc.'s remdesivir would benefit people hospitalized with COVID-19. Separately, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also recommended a pause on the trial. Additionally, according to a Reuters article published on October 13, 2020, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") inspectors "uncovered serious quality control problems" at the Company's plant ramping up to manufacture COVID-19 drugs.

Following this news, Eli Lilly's stock price fell $4.41 per share, or 2.85%, to close at $150.08 per share on October 13, 2020.

Then, on October 21, 2020, Bloomberg published an article reporting that FDA inspectors found continuing quality-control problems at Eli Lilly's facility being used to manufacture COVID-19 drugs. Reportedly, an October 2, 2020 memo discussing the FDA inspection of the facility in July and August states that the findings "support a major failure of quality assurance."

