Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF)

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of First American Financial Corp. ("First American" or the "Company") (NYSE: FAF).

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. Reportedly, First American said that it learned of a "design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data" and has shut down external access. Additionally, the Company reportedly said "[w]e are currently evaluating what effect, if any, this had on the security of customer information" and "[w]e have hired an outside forensic firm to assure us that there has not been any meaningful unauthorized access to our customer data."

On May 28, 2019, the first trading day following the news, First American's shares fell $3.46 per share, about 6.3%, to close at $51.80 per share.

If you purchased First American shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

