Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Fluor Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fluor Corporation ("Fluor" or the "Company") (NYSE: FLR).

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, Fluor reported its second quarter 2019 financial results. The Company disclosed that "[e]arnings attributable to Fluor were negatively impacted by pre-tax charges of $714 million" and that "[t]hese charges were the result of an operational and strategic review of Fluor's businesses, as well as project developments during the second quarter."

Following this news, Fluor's common stock fell $8.24 per share, over 26%, to close at $22.67 per share on August 2, 2019.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is conducting an investigation of its past accounting. Specifically, the SEC has requested documents and information related to projects for which the Company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019. The Company also stated that it "is reviewing prior period reporting and its related control environment" and that "[t]he Company has not made a determination . . . as to whether there are prior period material errors in its financial statements."

Following this news, Fluor's common stock fell $4.75 per share, over 24%, to close at $14.70 per share on February 18, 2020.

