Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Ideanomics, Inc. For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ideanomics, Inc. ("Ideanomics") (NASDAQ: IDEX). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired the common stock of Ideanomics between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On June 25, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a series of tweets stating that Ideanomics "is an egregious & obvious fraud" and that it found evidence that Ideanomics "doctored photos" in its press releases to suggest it owns or operates a vehicle sales center in Qingdao, China, when it does not. Further, according to the complaint, Hindenburg Research had an investigator go to Ideanomics' purported facility in Qingdao, China, where the investigator was unable to find any trace of Ideanomics or its purported Mobile Energy Global (MEG) Division.

On June 25, 2020, J Capital Research, also issued a report on Ideanomics, asserting that its "investigators have been unable to establish that IDEX has a showroom in Quingdao. . . ."

Following this news, Ideanomics' stock price fell approximately 53% over two trading days to close at $1.46 per share on June 26, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than August 27, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

