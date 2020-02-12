Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Insperity

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Insperity, Inc. ("Insperity" or the "Company") (NYSE: NSP). Investors who purchased Insperity securities may be affected.

On February 11, 2020, after the market closed, Insperity reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 results. Among other things, Insperity disclosed that "[t]he average profit per [worksite employee] per month declined from $272 in 2018 to $259 in 2019 on a higher than expected benefits cost trend due to elevated large healthcare claim activity." Additionally, the Company disclosed that "we recently added a new feature in our health plan with our national health insurance carrier to limit our exposure on our largest claims." According to the Company, beginning in 2020, Insperity will not have financial responsibility for any amount of a participant's annual claim costs that exceed $1 million.

Following this news, Insperity's shares dropped sharply in midday trading by over $20 per share, or about 23.5%, on February 12, 2020.

If you purchased Insperity shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

