Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Interface, Inc. (TILE)
Jan 23, 2020, 17:42 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Interface, Inc. ("Interface or "Company") (NASDAQ: TILE). Investors who purchased Interface securities may be affected.
On January 20, 2020, Interface announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer and President Jay Gould "after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values."
Following this news, Interface shares fell by $1.33 per share, or 7.65%, the first trading day following the news to close at $16.05 per share on January 21, 2020.
If you purchased Interface shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.
