Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates International Flavors & Fragrances

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of International Flavors & Fragrances ("IFF" or the "Company") (NYSE: IFF).

On October 4, 2018, IFF announced that it had completed the acquisition of Frutarom, an Israeli-based company acquired by IFF for about $7.1 billion including debt.

On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, IFF reported its second quarter 2019 financial results and announced that during the integration of Frutarom, IFF became aware of allegations that two Frutarom businesses operating in Russia and Ukraine made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers. The press release also states that "IFF promptly commenced investigations of such allegations with the assistance of outside legal and accounting firms" and that "preliminary results indicate that improper payments were made and that key members of Frutarom's senior management at the time were aware of such payments." [Emphasis added.]

Following this news, the price of IFF's common stock fell sharply in midday trading by over $20 per share, or about 14%.

If you purchased IFF shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

