Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates J2 Global, Inc. For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of J2 Global, Inc. ("J2 Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JCOM). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of J2 Global between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint, on June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report (the "Hindenburg Report") asserting that J2 Global had, among other issues: (i) failed to disclose questionable transactions with related parties; (ii) utilized misleading accounting to hide underperformance and impending impairments; and (iii) failed to disclose a lack of board independence.

Following the publication of the Hindenburg Report, J2 Global's stock price fell $6.29 per share, or 9.05%, to close at $63.21 per share on June 30, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than September 8, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: [email protected]

