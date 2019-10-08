Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased American Depository Shares of Jumia Technologies AG ("Jumia" or the "Company") (NYSE: JMIA), a pan-African e-commerce platform which connects sellers with consumers.

On April 11, 2019, Jumia closed its initial public offering of 13.5 million American Depository Shares at $14.50 per share, raising proceeds before expenses of approximately $182 million.

On August 21, 2019, Jumia disclosed certain findings of a sales practice review launched in response to allegations that some of its independent sales consultants, members of its JForce program in Nigeria, may have engaged in improper sales practices. The Company disclosed that:

"In the course of this review, we identified several JForce agents and sellers who collaborated with employees in order to benefit from differences between commissions charged to sellers and higher commissions paid to JForce agents. The transactions in question generated approximately 1% of our GMV in each of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 and had virtually no impact on our 2018 or 2019 financial statements. We have terminated the employees and JForce agents involved, removed the sellers implicated and implemented measures designed to prevent similar instances in the future. The review of this matter is closed.

"More recently, we have also identified instances where improper orders were placed, including through the JForce program, and subsequently cancelled. Based on our findings to date, we believe that the transactions in question generated approximately 2% of our GMV in 2018, concentrated in the fourth quarter of 2018, approximately 4% in the first quarter of 2019 and approximately 0.1% in the second quarter of 2019. These 0.1% have already been adjusted for in the reported GMV figure for the second quarter of 2019. These transactions had no impact on our financial statements. We have suspended the employees involved pending the outcome of our review and are implementing measures designed to prevent similar instances in the future. We continue our review of this matter."

As of the close of trading on October 8, 2019, Jumia shares traded at $7.54 per share, approximately 48% lower than Jumia's IPO price.

If you purchased Jumia shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has decades of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

