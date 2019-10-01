Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV)

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

On October 1, 2019, before the market opened, Minerva issued a press release announcing updates for three clinical trials. Among other things, the company disclosed that, with respect to Roluperidone, due "to a cyber-attack on one of the Company's external contractors that resulted in a disruption to patient recruitment in the study, the Company now expects to complete enrollment at approximately year-end and anticipates top-line results from the 12-week, double-blind portion of the study to be available in the first half of 2020." Previously top-line results were targeted for the fourth quarter 2019. Furthermore, during a conference call with investors, Minerva's CEO and Executive Chairman Rémy Luthringer disclosed that "over the summer, patient screening and subsequent randomizations slowed more than we expected during the season."

On this news, Minerva's stock price declined as much as $1.99 per share or approximately 26%.

If you purchased Minerva shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

