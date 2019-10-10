Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPWR)

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ("Monolithic" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MPWR).

On October 9, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a report titled "Powering Down Fab-U-Less Earning."

A summary of the report stated, in part, the following: "Spruce Point has significant concerns about Monolithic Power Systems (Nasdaq: MPWR), a designer and manufacturer of power management solutions. Despite being headquartered and publicly listed in the U.S., MPWR operates largely as a foreign company with ~90% of its production, and 58% of sales reported in China. After a close on-the-ground and forensic financial investigation, Spruce Point finds evidence that suggests $245 – $265m (~40%) of its sales are irreconcilable. With MPWR's shares valued among the highest in the semiconductor space, and fundamental and accounting pressures mounting, we see the potential for 75% – 85% downside risk ($21 – $35 per share)."

On October 9, 2019, Monolithic shares declined from a closing price on October 8, 2019 of $141.81 per share, to close at $135.15 per share, a decline of approximately 5% on heavier than average trading volume.

If you purchased Monolithic shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

