Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates OneSpan For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSPN). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired OneSpan securities between May 9, 2018 and August 11, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan postponed its second-quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call by one week, attributing the delay to prior period revenue recognition problems relating to certain software license contracts.

On this news, OneSpan's common stock price fell $0.46 per share, or 1.40%, to close at $32.50 per share on August 4, 2020.

Then, on August 11, 2020, during after-market hours, OneSpan disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, with the SEC; reported that same quarter year-over-year revenues had declined; and withdrew its full-year 2020 earnings guidance, which the Company had affirmed one quarter earlier.

On this news, OneSpan's common stock price fell $12.36 per share, or 39.62%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 19, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: [email protected]@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: [email protected]

