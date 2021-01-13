Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Mimecast

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mimecast Limited ("Mimecast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MIME).

On January 12, 2021, Mimecast disclosed that Microsoft had informed the Company that hackers had compromised a Mimecast-issued digital certificate provided to certain customers. Mimecast provides the certificate to customers "to authenticate Mimecast Sync and Recover, Continuity Monitor and IEP products to Microsoft 365 Exchange Web Services." According to Bloomberg, the compromised Mimecast-issued certificate was used to access some customer accounts.

Following this news, Mimecast's shares fell $7.03 per share, nearly 13.7%, to close at $44.37 per share on January 12, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mimecast securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: [email protected]

