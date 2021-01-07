Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At QuantumScape Corporation

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (NYSE: QS). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased QuantumScape securities between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to disclose that QuantumScape's battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment and likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology.

On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article alleging that several risks associated with QuantumScape's solid-state batteries made them "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles."

Following the publication of the Seeking Alpha article, QuantumScape's stock price fell $34.39 per share, over 40%, to close at $49.96 per share on January 3, 2021.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 8, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

