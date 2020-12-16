Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At SolarWinds Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SolarWinds Corporation ("SolarWinds" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWI), a software company that provides IT management tools.

On December 8, 2020, cybersecurity company FireEye, Inc. ("FireEye") announced that FireEye was attacked by a highly sophisticated cyber threat actor and investigating the incident with the FBI and other key partners. Later, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, FireEye provided an update that the "compromise is delivered through updates to a widely-used IT infrastructure management software – the Orion network monitoring product from SolarWinds."

Then, on December 14, 2020, SolarWinds disclosed that it had become "aware of a cyberattack that inserted a vulnerability within its Orion monitoring products which, if present and activated, could potentially allow an attacker to compromise the server on which the Orion products run." SolarWinds also disclosed that based on its investigation, the vulnerability was inserted within the Orion products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020 and that it had sent a communication to approximately 33,000 customers that were active maintenance customers during and after the relevant period.

Following this news, SolarWinds' shares fell $3.93 per share, about 16.7%, to close at $19.62 per share.

Since then, the Washington Post and other news sources have reported that "[t]op investors in SolarWinds . . . sold millions of dollars in stock in the days before the intrusion was revealed."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SolarWinds securities and would like to discuss our investigation

